Nickelback get nostalgic with the video for pensive new single Those Days

Nickelback have shared the music video behind their recently-released single, Those Days, lifted from the forthcoming new album, Get Rollin', set to arrive on November 18 via BMG.

The video sees the Canadian hard rockers reflect on fond memories via a collection of exclusive photos and videos from the band’s archives.

Those Days is a nostalgic, syrupy ballad perfectly primed for waving cigarette lighters in the air, featuring reflective lyrics that recall "the good old days" of the band's youth, such as staying out past curfew, falling in love for the first time and attending Guns 'N Roses gigs with that special someone.

Frontman Chad Kroeger croons in his trademark husky timbre: 'Remember when the street lights came on, we had to be home / Remember when Elm Street came on, couldn’t watch it alone / Remember every prank call we made, and star sixty nine'.

Watch the video for Those Days below:

Serving as the second single from the new album, Those Days is a far cry away from Get Rollin's first release, the rollocking riff-heavy track San Quentin, which was unveiled in September.

Speaking to DJ Terrie Carr at New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the lyrical inspiration for San Quentin, Kroeger explained: "I met the [San Quentin prison] warden at a party, and I couldn't believe how young he was. I was, like, 'There's just no way that you're the warden of San Quentin!' and everyone was, like, 'Yup. He is.'

"[Restaurateur, author, and TV presenter] Guy Fieri's a buddy of mine, and I was at his birthday party a few years back. And the entire time we were talking, I'm, like, [laughs] I'm speaking to this guy, but in my head all I could think about was, 'I'm gonna write a song called San Quentin. That's it.' And I stuck it in my notes in my phone. And then once the riff was down, I think I screamed out this line, 'Can somebody please keep me the hell out of San Quentin?' And we just took it from there."

Get Rollin' tracklist:

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *