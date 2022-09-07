Nickelback have finally released that 'heavy' new song everyone's been talking about - listen to San Quentin now

Nickelback have blazed back into action with the release of gritty, grinding new single San Quentin, an ode to rock n' roll misadventures and the inevitable consequences of living life without boundaries, shame or regret.

The first taste of the Canadian hard rock stars' forthcoming tenth album, Get Rollin’, which is set for release on November 18 via BMG, the chorus of San Quentin runs:



"Testify that I was right out of my mind

Let the record show I did it all for rock and roll

Screamin’ every night, playin’ twenty five to life

So somebody please keep me the hell out of San Quentin"

Speaking recently to DJ Terrie Carr at New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, frontman Chad Kroeger revealed the lyrical inspiration for the single, saying, "I met the [San Quentin prison] warden at a party, and I couldn't believe how young he was. I was, like, 'There's just no way that you're the warden of San Quentin!' and everyone was, like, 'Yup. He is.'



"[Restaurateur, author, and TV presenter] Guy Fieri's a buddy of mine, and I was at his birthday party a few years back. And the entire time we were talking, I'm, like, [laughs] I'm speaking to this guy, but in my head all I could think about was, 'I'm gonna write a song called San Quentin. That's it.' And I stuck it in my notes in my phone. And then once the riff was down, I think I screamed out this line, 'Can somebody please keep me the hell out of San Quentin?' And we just took it from there."

Asked by Carr if the single, which has already sparked much excitement online after being previewed with a bass-heavy 10 second teaser clip, is representative of what people can expect from Get Rollin’, Kroeger replied, "We're just starting off with a big, kick-the-door-down rocker, and there's other heavy material on there, but... like every other Nickelback record, it ebbs and flows and there's something there for every single mood."

Watch the lyric video for San Quentin below:

The band’s tenth studio collection, Get Rollin’ will be available via digital platforms and physical CD format. A deluxe edition of the album includes four bonus tracks, in the form of acoustic versions of High Time, Just One More, Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? and Horizon.



Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

The album tracklist is as follows:



1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb}

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

(Image credit: BMG)

"We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music," the band say. "We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin'!"