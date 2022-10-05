Listen to Nickelback reminisce about A Nightmare On Elm Street, prank calls and Purple Rain on nostalgic new single Those Days

Nickelback blew up the internet earlier this year by teasing what sounded like their heaviest song ever. San Quentin, the rollocking lead single from new album Get Rollin' soon followed, and now, the arena rockers have unveiled another new cut from the record in form the of the warm and nostalgic Those Days.

Paying homage to the 'good ol' days' - the times when we were all just cheeky young scamps, running around causing mischief and getting into, y'know, shenanigans and stuff, the track fondly remembers everything from the Nightmare On Elm Street films ('Remember when ...Elm Street came out? Couldn't watch it alone') to Prince's Purple Rain ('Remember when they played Purple Rain to our first slow dance?'). The song may be a far cry from the hard-rocking vibes of San Quentin, but it still packs a chorus that'll get stuck in your head for days, quite frankly.

New album Get Rollin', Nickelback's tenth and first since in five years following 2017's Feed The Machine, lands on November 18 via BMG. “We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” say the band themselves of the new album. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

Listen to Those Days below.

Nickelback Get Rollin' tracklist

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *