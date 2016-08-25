Hear Nickelback cover Don Henley

Nickelback have streamed their cover of Eagles man Don Henley’s 1982 track Dirty Laundry.

They recently recorded it during sessions for their ninth album, which is expected early next year. Listen to the track below.

Chad Kroeger and co say of the song: “Sometimes you play a song in the studio just for fun. And sometimes it’s so fun you have to record and share it with everyone.”

Nickelback are engaged in legal action against insurance giant Lloyds, who are refusing to cover the $13 million costs associated with cancelling a run of dates last year as a result of Kroeger’s vocal cord issues. Lloyds claim that he knew about the problem before the tour was arranged, but the band say that’s not true and the firm are simply trying to avoid paying out.

Their last release was 2014’s No Fixed Address.

NICKELBACK EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Sep 02: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Sep 04: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 06: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Sep 08: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Sep 10: Kaunas Zalgiris, Lithuania

Sep 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Sep 18: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Sep 23: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 26: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 30: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 02: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 03: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Oct 09: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 10: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Oct 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Oct 17: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 22: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Oct 25: Newcastle Arena, UK

