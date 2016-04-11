Study attempts to find why people hate Nickelback

A study has been conducted to find out why people hate Nickelback.

Finnish doctoral student Salli Anttonen is researching the concept of authenticity in music at the University of Eastern Finland. Her paper Hypocritical Bullshit Performed Through Gritted Teeth: Authenticity Discourses in Nickelback’s Album Reviews in Finnish Media finds that negative feedback directed towards the band has risen as they’ve become more commercially successful.

Anttonen tells Buzzfeed: “They were a good case in point because they are so widely accused of lacking authenticity.

She adds that critiques were “not about the sound, but what values are attached to the sounds.” She wrote that “by nullifying Nickelback’s authenticity, critics are actually authenticating themselves.”

Anttonen also says that critics seek to assert their authority by ridiculing Nickelback in the media as they see themselves as protectors of authenticity and originality in rock music.

She adds: “The fact that the compositions suit the radio charts is a problem for critics. So then the songs are not authentic self expression, or have been made with commercial purposes in mind, rather than expressing your deepest emotions.

“Nickelback is too much of everything to be enough of something. They follow genre expectations too well, which is seen as empty imitation, but also not well enough, which is read as commercial tactics and as a lack of a stable and sincere identity.”

The band have rescheduled their Europe tour to this autumn after Chad Kroeger was forced to pull out last year following surgery to remove a cyst on his vocal cords.

NICKELBACK EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Sep 02: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Sep 04: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 06: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Sep 08: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Sep 10: Kaunas Zalgiris, Lithuania

Sep 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Sep 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Sep 23: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 24: HSH Nordbank Arena, Germany

Sep 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 26: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 30: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 02: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 03: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Oct 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Oct 17: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 22: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Oct 25: Newcastle Arena, UK