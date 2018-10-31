Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets reveal North American tour dates

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a North American tour for next year.

Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the outfit playing a selection of early Pink Floyd material, including tracks from The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

Last month the band revealed a run of UK shows for April and May – and they’ve now announced a total of 25 shows across the US and Canada which will take place before the UK dates.

Find a full list of live shows below.

Speaking with Billboard last month, Mason admitted that revisiting Floyd’s early material wasn’t easy and called the process “challenging”.

He said: “Being an eternal optimist, I thought it would just come straight back to me. Sadly, I was wrong. Once you start examining Syd Barrett’s work carefully, it’s quite often more complex than you expect.

“It's not necessarily written like so many pop songs with an eight-bar section and the middle eights and whatever. It's quite often a completely different set of bar counts to what you're expecting.

“And that in a way was fun and challenging to get at the feel of the song, but not necessarily feel that we had to sound exactly like Syd or like David Gilmour or whatever.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2019 North American tour

Mar 12: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Mar 13: Seattle The Paramont, WA

Mar 15: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Mar 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 19: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Mar 21: Denver paramount Theatre, CO

Mar 24: Dallas Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Mar 25: Houston Jones Hall, TX

Mar 27: Miami Beach The Fillmore At The Jackie Gleeson, FL

Mar 29: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Mar 31: St louis Stiefel Theatre, MO

Apr 01: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

Apr 03: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Apr 04: Chicago Theatre, IL

Apr 04: Indianapolis The Old National Theatre, IN

Apr 07: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Apr 08: Akron Civic Center, OH

Apr 09: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 11: Buffalo Shea’s Performing Arts Center, NY

Apr 12: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 13: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 15: Montreal Place Des Arts, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Apr 18: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 22: Washinton Dar Constitution Hall, DC