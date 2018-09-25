Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce 2019 UK dates

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a further five live shows in the UK.

Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken are currently on the road across the country playing early Pink Floyd material, including tracks from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

Those dates will wrap up this coming weekend with a set at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall – but they’ll soon be back, kicking off at St David’s Hall in Cardiff on April 29 and wrapping up with two nights at London’s Roundhouse on May 3 & 4.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale from 10am on Friday (September 28).

Speaking with Billboard last month, Mason admitted that revisiting Floyd’s early material wasn’t easy and called the process “challenging”.

He said: “Being an eternal optimist, I thought it would just come straight back to me. Sadly, I was wrong. Once you start examining Syd Barrett’s work carefully, it’s quite often more complex than you expect.

“It's not necessarily written like so many pop songs with an eight-bar section and the middle eights and whatever. It's quite often a completely different set of bar counts to what you're expecting.

“And that in a way was fun and challenging to get at the feel of the song, but not necessarily feel that we had to sound exactly like Syd or like David Gilmour or whatever.”

Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below, with the newly announced concerts highlighted in bold.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2018/2019 UK tour dates

Sep 25: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 27: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sep 28: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sep 29: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Apr 29: Cardiff St David's Hall

Apr 30: Aylesbury Friars

May 01: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 03: London Roundhouse

May 04: London Roundhouse