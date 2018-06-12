Nick Mason solo box set to be released...

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is to have his solo works released as a three CD/vinyl box set.

Currently at the helm of Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, the band he's formed with Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, former Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, Mason's solo output will be released under the banner Unattended Luggage through Warner Music on August 31.

The set will feature 1981's Fictitious Sports, 1985's Profiles (released with 10cc member Rick Fenn) and 1987 soundtrack White Of The Eye (also recorded with Fenn). The box set is available to pre-order from this link. The albums will also be available individually over streaming platforms.

"These recordings hold a very special place for me in my musical life," says Mason. "Fictitious Sports developed initially from working with Mike Mantler, Carla Bley and Robert Wyatt on a couple of their projects, and benefited enormously from a whole crew of great musicians that I was introduced to by them at Grog Kill Studios in Woodstock.

“'Profiles' and 'White of the Eye' were an extension of working with Rick Fenn on some advertising and short documentary film soundtracks, which then developed into something more.

“Listening back after 30 odd years, I'm delighted they are getting the reissue treatment. I’m rather hoping that sales will be sufficient to damage the market in the original rare vinyl versions!”

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets head out on a major tour in September.