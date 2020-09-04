Nick Cave to release Idiot Prayer live album and film

Nick Cave will release a live album and film in November. Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace was recorded in June this year at the iconic North London venue as the UK emerged from lockdown.

“The film Idiot Prayer evolved from my ‘Conversations With…’ events," says Cave. "I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms. I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage - whenever I could find the time.



"Then, the pandemic came - the world went into lockdown, and fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence. It was within this silence that I began to think about the idea of not only recording the songs, but also filming them.



"We worked with the team at Alexandra Palace - a venue I have played and love - on securing a date to film just as soon as they were allowed to re-open the building to us.



"On 19th June 2020, surrounded by Covid officers with tape measures and thermometers, masked-up gaffers and camera operators, nervous looking technicians and buckets of hand gel, we created something very strange and very beautiful that spoke into this uncertain time, but was in no way bowed by it.



"This is the album taken from that film. It is a prayer into the void - alone at Alexandra Palace - a souvenir from a strange and precarious moment in history. I hope you enjoy it."

The film Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace will have a cinema release on November 5, while the soundtrack will be released two weeks later on November 20. It'll be available on CD and double-vinyl, as well as via the usual streaming channels. Full tracklist below.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace tracklist

1. Spinning Song

2. Idiot Prayer

3. Sad Waters

4. Brompton Oratory

5. Palaces of Montezuma

6. Girl in Amber

7. Man in the Moon

8. Nobody's Baby Now

9. (Are You) the One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

10. Waiting for You

11. The Mercy Seat

12. Euthanasia

13. Jubilee Street

14. Far from Me

15. He Wants You

16. Higgs Boson Blues

17. Stranger Than Kindness

18. Into My Arms

19. The Ship Song

20. Papa Won't Leave You, Henry

21. Black Hair

22. Galleon Ship