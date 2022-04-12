Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam men form supergroup, release debut album

A new supergroup has been formed by members of Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam called 3rd Secret.

The band is comprised of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, as well as Void guitarist Bubba Dupree and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye. The latter musician is Novoselic's bandmate in Giants In The Trees, while Dupree already plays with Cameron in the alt-metal group Hater. 

With no prior notice, 3rd Secret surprise-released their debut album, the self-titled 3rd Secret, yesterday (April 11).

Novoselic first teased the project back in February via a since deleted tweet which read: "I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups — looking for a mid-March release. But it's a secret, so don't tell anybody!"

The launch of 3rd Secret marks the first full album collaboration for Cameron and Thayil since the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.

Listen to their music below:

3rd Secret tracklisting:

01. Rhythm Of The Ride
02. I Choose Me
03. Last Day Of August
04. Winter Solstice
05. Lies Fade Away
06. Live Without You
07. Right Stuff
08. Dead Sea
09. Diamond In The Cold
10. Somewhere In Time
11. The Yellow Dress

