Soundgarden album ‘off to very good start’ says Matt Cameron

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron says the band are six songs into the follow-up to 2012’s King Animal.

And they aim to double their total during writing sessions planned for next month.

His comments come after frontman Chris Cornell said the band would commit to their seventh studio project once his current solo tour was completed.

Cameron tells Radio.com: “I think we’ve got six solid tunes right now. We’re going to get together for about a week, do more writing, and hopefully get five or six more going at that point.

“We’re off to a very good start.”

Bassist Ben Shepherd adds: “We’re nowhere and everywhere all at once. We’re already had two writing sessions – the next is in August, and more decisions will be made then.”

Discussing the band’s approach to writing, he says: “If it’s going to be a Soundgarden song, it better be interesting.

“But I’m surrounded by some of the best musicians in the world in that band – some of the most creative minds. Guys that actually pay attention to their legacy, and the quality of what we put out. It’s not just a job.”

Cameron and Shepherd are gearing up for the re-release of their Hater debut album, originally launched in 1993. Soundgarden reissue 1989’s Louder Than Love and 1996’s Down On The Upside on vinyl next month.

