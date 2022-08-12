New Years Day are back with a bang(er): watch the video for Hurts Like Hell

New Years Day have shared their first new music in three years, intense new single Hurts Like Hell.

Opening with the lyrics, "I've got a fucked-up complex, I want what makes me damaged / The deeper I fall in this cycle, I just can't deny / I must be outta my mind, 'cause when you dig in the knife I kinda like it", Hurts Like Hell is a hard-hitting return from the Californian quintet.

Speaking about the new song, vocalist Ash Costello says: "Hurts Like Hell might seem like a song about a relationship on the surface; in a way, it is, I suppose. As I struggled to navigate how to continue to pursue my passion during the pandemic, I realised that chaos is where I thrive.



I will stare down any obstacle, even if I look like a crazy person to subject myself to it. Eleanor Roosevelt said, ‘We all know people who are so afraid of pain that they shut themselves up […] and shrink until life is a mere living death.’ Turning pain into progress and tragedy into triumph is a particularly satisfying victory. As the saying goes: ‘nothing worth having comes easy.’



That is what Hurts Like Hell means to me. The song is an acceptance and celebration of my relationship with chaos."

Watch the video below:

New Years Day begin a US next month, supporting Halestorm. The tour kicks off in Huntsville, Alabama on September 21 and wraps in Sacramento, California on October 8.