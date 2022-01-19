New US prog outfit Vast Conduit announce debut album with new trailer

New US prog sextet Vast Conduit who feature keyboardist/vocalist Bill Jenkins, best known for his work with Enchant and Thought Chamber, have released a video trailer for their upcoming debut album Always Be There, which you can watch below. The album will be released on February 16.

“The songs Always Be There and also Early Eclipse convey the main message of the album," says Jenkins. "The release date is the 40th anniversary of my father’s passing, which set in motion a path through life and philosophy described by the songs on the album. I had the basic song ideas in place for almost all of these songs sitting around for years and it was simply time to finally make it all happen."

Joining Jenkins in Vast Conduit are guitarist Michael Harris (who has worked with both Enchant and Thought Chamber), drummer Will Jenkins (Ghost And The City, Great Wall), Thought Chamber bassist Jeff Plant, violinist Jim Hurley (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and vocalist Friel.

“If our listeners enjoy the music even half as much as we enjoyed creating it, that would be amazing," adds Jenkins.

Pre-order Always Be There.

(Image credit: Press)

Vast Conduit: Always Be There

1. Barrier

2. Soul Tuck

3. Always Be There

4. Endless Days

5. Too Busy

6. Odessa

7. 500 Miles

8. Philly Etymology

9. Early Eclipse

10. Of A Feather

11. Wesley Save Us