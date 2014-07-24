Enchant break their 10-year silence

Enchant will break a ten-year silence when they launch The Great Divide in September via InsideOut.

It’s their first release since 2004’s Live At Last and their first studio outing since Tug Of War, which appeared the previous year.

The 2014 lineup features vocalist Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard and Thought Chamber), guitarist Douglas A Ott, bassist Ed Platt, keyboardist Bill Jenkins (Sound Of Contact, Thought Chamber) and drummer Sean Flanegan (Cynthesis).

Mainman Ott says: “There was a time I was unsure of Enchant’s future – but fear not. We’re very excited and proud of this endeavour. It’s classic Enchant, but with a bunch of new twists and turns. It’s been a long time in the making, but it’s surely worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, InsideOut have confirmed they’ll release the band’s 1993 debut A Blueprint Of The World on limited-edition vinyl for the first time on September 1, including the 10 original tracks, a bonus number, and the full album on bonus CD. It’s available for pre-order now.