New Slipknot album is coming mid-2019

Corey Taylor has confirmed that the new Slipknot album will arrive in mid-2019.

Speaking to a fan on Twitter, the Slipknot frontman revealed that the band will be hitting the studio in January to release their as-yet-untitled sixth album the middle of 2019.

No no- 2019. That’s what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019.28 November 2018

Slipknot will be touring across Europe in summer 2019, so we can expect the album to be released around that time.

Speaking to Billboard about the new album, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan says the record “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good. It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world.

“This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

Slipknot's sixth album will be the first full-length from the Iowan nine-piece since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter.

Corey, Clown and former drummer Joey Jordison feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer in a world exclusive, telling the real story behind their All Hope Is Gone album.