New prog supergroup Cyan return with second album

Modern prog supergroup Cyan, featuring Magenta's Rob Reed, vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta), have announced they will release their second album Pictures From The Other Side through Tigermoth records on November 17.

The new album is a reworking of the band's original second album of the same name, which was released in 1994 (Cyan's 2021 album For King and Country was also rewritten, rerecorded and reimagined from Cyan's original 1993 debut). You can. watch a a video for the ten-minute album opener Broken Man below.

“I remember that the first Cyan album For King And Country was written when I was in school, and we had a band," Reed explains. "Then everybody left, and moved away, and the record company wanted a follow up. So I had to write all the material from scratch. It was more song based, but with some long epics.

"Obviously, I was influenced by the classic prog of Genesis and Yes when writing this originally, but I was also listening to a lot of other bands of the time like, It Bites, Simple Minds and Marillion.

"It’s been great to finally hear this material played by this line up, it’s a completely different album. Hopefully I’ve brought to the album, everything I’ve learnt in my career."

"It's a joy to be involved in the ongoing resurrection of the Cyan canon and the vision Rob has for these new interpretations," adds vocalist and keyboard player Jones. "As a vocalist, there's so much to work with on the new album. With epics like Broken Man which really let me dig deep into my inner Genesis prog vocals. The title track has some great hooks, as does the rest of the album. Tracks like the dark but beautiful Solitary Angel, and the vampire world of Nosferatu, really call for some vocal gymnastics where I can stretch myself and really go for it. Then there's Follow The Flow, which is just gorgeous. As with all Rob's stuff, it's the feeling and emotions which are key to the whole thing. I hope I've managed to do my bit with the vocals.

"We’ve now got a few gigs under our belt, including the recent fabulous time we all had at Night Of The Prog in Loreley. That was a real highlight of the year for me. The live band is sounding really great, with Luke, Dan, Jiffy and the man himself Rob Reed all at the top of their game. As well as doing the vocals, I play sax and whistles, and rhythm guitar which Rob asked me to do in a moment of madness. All being well, we've got some rather special shows in the pipeline for next year. So I'm looking forward to the album coming out, and taking it to the stage!"

Produced and mioxed by Reed, the CD is accompanied by a DVD with a full 5.1 surround mix of the album and a live acoustic performance of songs from the first album.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Cyan: Pictures From The Other Side

CD

1. Broken Man

2. Pictures From The Other Side

3. Solitary Angel

4. Follow The Flow

5. Tomorrow’s Here Today

6. Nosferatu

DVD

Full album in dolby digital and dts 5.1 surround

Promo videos

The Quiet Room session (Live acoustic performance)

1. I Defy The Sun

2. Don’t Turn Away

3. Call Me

4. Man Amongst Men/The Sorceror

5. Snowbound

6. For King And Country