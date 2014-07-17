Trending

New Model Army return with mini-album

Live tracks and studio material to feature on band's latest recording

New Model Army have announced details of their latest album, which comes on the back of their recent Between Dog And Wolf tour.

The Bradford post-punk/alternative band will release Between Wine And Blood on September 8th, with the album featuring six new songs, along with an 11-track live album which was recorded on the recent tour.

The band’s frontman Justin Sullivan says: “When we finished Between Dog And Wolf, we wanted to keep the momentum going. The result is an eclectic and immediate-sounding New Model Army mini-album and feels to us like a logical move on from Between Dog And Wolf’s experimentation.”

