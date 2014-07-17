New Model Army return with mini-album

New Model Army have announced details of their latest album, which comes on the back of their recent Between Dog And Wolf tour.

The Bradford post-punk/alternative band will release Between Wine And Blood on September 8th, with the album featuring six new songs, along with an 11-track live album which was recorded on the recent tour.

The band’s frontman Justin Sullivan says: “When we finished Between Dog And Wolf, we wanted to keep the momentum going. The result is an eclectic and immediate-sounding New Model Army mini-album and feels to us like a logical move on from Between Dog And Wolf’s experimentation.”