New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, with the 100 Greatest Prog Artists Of All Time, as voted for by readers and musicians…

In what is pretty much the definitive list of prog bands and artists old and new, we painstakingly went through the enormous amount of votes and the results make for fascinating reading. Feverish debate is about to ensue in prog land…

Also in Prog 62…

Billy Sherwood - the new Yes bassist discusses his recent solo outings and how he’s fitting into life in the prog giants.

Irmin Schmidt - the former Can keyboard player discusses his solo work.

Earthside - we introduce you to these fast-rising young US prog metallers

Crippled Black Phoenix - new hope following the Brit’s annus horribilis

DBA - Geoff Downes and Crhis Braide are back with a new album of catchy melodic prog.

Cruise To The Edge - sailing the seas with the floating prog festival.

Thieves’ Kitchen - Anglo Swedish prog rockers get mathematical.

Critics’ Choice - So what was the Prog writers album of the year?

Andy Summers - The Police guitarist is the subject of The Prog Interview.

Virgin Records - the story of the label behind Mike Oldfiel’s Tubular Bells.

Plus live and albums reviews from Rush, Dave Brock, Jethro Tull, Gong, Fish,** ELO**, Tool, Touchstone,** Steve Rothery** and more…

And a ten track CD featuring brand new music from Andy Jackson, Edison’s Children, Kitten Pyramid, The Enid and more…

