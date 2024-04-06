New Fruup box set A Twilight Adventure to be released in June

Northern Irish prog legends Fruupp highly anticipated box set, A Twilight Adventure, will now be released on June 26.

Prog broke the news about the impending collection in March last year, which will include a brand new live CD, a DVD and accompanying lyric book, a set of postcards of the individual band members, a new Fruupp badge, and a high-quality reprint of one of their early tour posters.

The project has been put together by the Fruupp Project, fan-run website which highlights the work of the band which has included the release of a limited edition live single and the Masquerading With Dawn live album, released back in September 2022.

"No live footage of the band exists, but respected artist and video maker Richard Hall has taken four tracks from Masquerading With Dawn and created a striking visual compliment that's the nearest to recreating a band who just missed out on the video age," the group say. "It is lavishly presented in a digipak with an accompanying lyric book, and is entitled On A Clear Day.

"A Twilight Adventure is a new live CD sourced from an ancient cassette that holds no other information on the label bar the biro-scribbled words 'Fruupp Live', but we must be thankful that it has travelled down the years. It is their late and last hurrah, one that brilliantly preserves their verve for the twenty-first century. Assiduously restored by Alan Lowles in his studio in Italy, it is beautifully presented and is the perfect wish granted for their devoted admirers."

To pre-order send an e-mail to the Fruupp Project here.

(Image credit: The Fruupp Project)