New Fruupp single and album to be released

Northern Irish prog rockers Fruupp are to have a new single and album released as the band are commemorated with a new fan-run website which highlights the oft-overlooked work of the band and features new merchandise for sale.

A limited edition live single, Annie Austere, backed with Decison, will be released on February 14. The single is limited to 500 copes and will be available in green vinyl. This will be followed by a new double live album, Masquerading With Dawn, will follow. The new live album has been restored from a fan recording.

Despite having always had their four studio albums available, Fruupp's intended live album, recorded at Aylesbury's Friars venue by the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, was scuppered when the tapes were destroyed in a house fire in London. This would have been the band's fifth release following Future Legends (1973), Seven Secrets (1974), The Prince Of Heaven's Eyes (1974) and Modern Masquerades (1975). No live footage of the band exist, the two television programmes that did feature the band have long since been wiped.

The new activity surrounding the band has been fan led and funded by the Fruupp Facebook Group and supported by the four surviving members, Vincent McCusker, Stephen Houston, Martin Foye and Peter Farrelly.

The single and album releases are dedicated to the late John Mason (1954-2015) who was the keyboardist for their fourth album Modern Masquerades which was produced by Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner.

You can see the single artwork below.

Check out the new Fruupp website here.