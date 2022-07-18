Fruupp to have new limited edition live album released

Northern Irish prog rockers Fruupp are to have a brand new live album released. Masquerading With Dawn will be released through the Fruupp website on the Bad Pressings label this September.

The 13-track live set was recorded at the legendary Friars venue in Aylesbury in December 1975 when the band were touring their fourth and final studio album Modern Masquerades.

The double album is limited to just 500 copies on vinyl and 500 on CD and will be released on coloured vinyl with new artwork, corrected lyrics and liner notes and each with its own Certificate of Authenticity.

"Please note: this is an archival recording, enhanced from an original bootleg recording," the label state. "Considering this, while not studio quality, it has been recognised by experts in the field as remarkable sonic quality for such a recording."

The Fruupp website was set up by members of the Fruupp Facebook Group and is supported by the four surviving band members, Vincent McCusker, Stephen Houston, Martin Foye and Peter Farrelly.

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Masquerading With Dawn.

Fruupp: Masquerading With Dawn

1. Masquerading With Dawn

2. Mystery Might

3. Misty Morning Way

4. it's All Up Now

5. Lord Of The Incubus

6. Annie Austere

7. Knowing You

8. The Perfect Wish

9. Gormenghast

10. Sheba's Song

11. Decision

12 Song For A Thought

13. On A Clear Day