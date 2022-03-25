New ByNorse singing Sowulo releases video for Wyrd Webba

By ( ) published

Nordic Dark Folk artist Sowulo will release new studio album Wurdiz in September

Sowulo
(Image credit: Press)

ByNorse signing Sowulo have released a video for his brand new single, Wyrd Webba, which you can watch below.

It's the opening track from Sowulo's upcoming album Wurdiz, which will be released through ByNorse on September 9

Sowulo was formed by multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Faber Horbach. Wurdiz is the proto-germanic word for destiny, is all about the dance between fate and free will 

''Life, or our reality, can be seen as an unfolding tapestry formed by all kinds of different threads that interact with each other," explains Horbach. All the threads are interlinked, holding each other in place. The unfolding reality which takes form in 'the loom of life' is based on the interplay between your agency and your fate. Are you aware which thread you are in the bigger picture? Are you able to co-create your reality with fate? To recognise your own fate is the first step in consciously embracing your destiny, and so you will become who you truly are.”  

Wurdiz will be available as CD digipack trifold with a 16-pages booklet, regular black, and limited grey 2x12’’ vinyl in gatefold sleeve featuring printed inner sleeves and etched D-side, and digital.

Pre-order Wurdiz.

Pre-order Wurdiz (North America).

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .

Sowulo

(Image credit: ByNorse)

Sowulo: Wurdiz
1. Wyrd Webba
2. Stearcost ealra
3. Æt wega ġelætan
4. Eaxlgestealla
5. Begalan
6. Mīn bān
7. Ceorfan
8. Sunnanlēoman
9. Ðæs webban cræft
10. Unġewiss
11. Slæp nū sōfte
12. Āwæcnian

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.