Nektar unveil new drummer on upcoming album Mission To Mars

Prog rock legends Nektar have announced that they will release their latest album, Mission To Mars, through the Deko Entertainment label on June 30.

The upcoming album sees drummer Jay Dittamo make his debut. Jay replaces original founding member and drummer Ron Howden who sadly died in September 2023, aged 78, and joins the current line-up of original members Derek “Mo” Moore (bass) and Mick Brockett (visual environment), Ryche Chlanda (guitars), Kendall Scott (keyboards) and backing vocalist Maryann Castillo.

The album features just four lengthy tracks which, the band say, "covers all of the prog rock bases while venturing into some new melodic territories."

Nektar's upcoming appearance at this year's Nene Valley Rock Festival at Grimsthorpe Castle in September will be the band's final and only show anywhere in the UK or the rest of Europe.

"I would like to announce our one and only gig in Europe and UK so our friends across the pond have a chance to see the band," Moore announced back in February. "Hopefully some of our diehards too."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Get tickets for Nene Valley Rock Festival.

(Image credit: Deko Entertainment)

Nektar: Mission To Mars

1. Mission To Mars

2. Long Lost Sunday

3. One Day Hi One Day Lo

4. I'll Let You In