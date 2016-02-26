Necronomicon issue Crown Of Thorns video

Necronomicon have released a video for their track Crown Of Thorns.

It features on the Montreal-based black metal outfit’s latest album Advent Of The Human God, out on March 18 via Season Of Mist.

The 11-track follow-up to 2013’s Rise Of The Elder Ones includes a cover of Celtic Frost’s Innocence And Wrath and features Rob ‘The Witch’ on guitars and vocals, Mars on bass and Rick on drums.

Advent Of The Human God is available for pre-order direct from Season Of Mist.

Advent Of The Human God tracklist