Neck Deep ex Roberts cleared of allegations

Former Neck Deep guitarist Lloyd Roberts has been cleared after a series of online allegations were made against him in August.

He quit the band immediately to fight the claims – and after an investigation, police say he has no case to answer.

A spokesman for North Wales Police tells the Daily Post: “We can confirm that this matter has been investigated fully and no further action is being taken.”

Roberts has issued a statement calling it a “horrendous chapter” in his life, but is adamant he can put the episode behind him.

He says: “It has been an immensely difficult time for both me and my family. When these claims surfaced, I’d just become a dad for the first time and so the situation I found myself in with these accusations caused us all a great deal of emotional distress.

“I’m now looking to put this horrendous chapter in my life behind me as I instead look forward to the future. For me, that means doing the one thing I love the most – writing and recording music.”

Roberts thanks fans for their support and says he has “exciting plans in development,” adding: “I’d also like to wish my Neck Deep comrades all the best for the future. I’m sure our paths will cross again soon.”

Neck Deep recently revealed their plans for a world tour, kicking off in Australia in January.