Neck Deep ex Roberts cleared of allegations

By Louder  

Police confirm “no further action” will be taken against guitarist after investigation into online claims

Former Neck Deep guitarist Lloyd Roberts has been cleared after a series of online allegations were made against him in August.

He quit the band immediately to fight the claims – and after an investigation, police say he has no case to answer.

A spokesman for North Wales Police tells the Daily Post: “We can confirm that this matter has been investigated fully and no further action is being taken.”

Roberts has issued a statement calling it a “horrendous chapter” in his life, but is adamant he can put the episode behind him.

He says: “It has been an immensely difficult time for both me and my family. When these claims surfaced, I’d just become a dad for the first time and so the situation I found myself in with these accusations caused us all a great deal of emotional distress.

“I’m now looking to put this horrendous chapter in my life behind me as I instead look forward to the future. For me, that means doing the one thing I love the most – writing and recording music.”

Roberts thanks fans for their support and says he has “exciting plans in development,” adding: “I’d also like to wish my Neck Deep comrades all the best for the future. I’m sure our paths will cross again soon.”

Neck Deep recently revealed their plans for a world tour, kicking off in Australia in January.