Neck Deep ex bids to clear his name

Former Neck Deep guitarist Lloyd Roberts has taken legal steps to clear his name following a series of online allegations.

Roberts quit the band at the weekend after the claims – which have not been confirmed – circulated online. He has since hired a legal team and gone to the police in a bid to tackle the allegations head-on.

He tells the North Wales Daily Post: “Last weekend there were some very serious allegations made against myself and other band members of Neck Deep. I was horrified and sickened by these accusations.

“I have now instructed lawyers and contacted the police in order to clear my name and to be proactive in confronting these allegations.

“I took the immediate decision to take a break from the band, which was a gut-wrenching decision as we have all worked so hard to get where we have and I do not want to let any of our fans down. I hope our fans understand.”

The band asked fans not to circulate the “rumours” or to attack those making the allegations, while confirming their upcoming tour dates, including appearances at this weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals, would go ahead.