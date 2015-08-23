Neck Deep guitarist Roberts quits band

Neck Deep have confirmed that Lloyd Roberts has left the band.

The move follows online allegations directed towards the guitarist over the course of the weekend.

The band say in a statement: “Whilst the full facts of the matter at hand are still unclear, our guitarist Lloyd Roberts has decided to step down from Neck Deep to focus on his family, as he does not feel comfortable having his reputation, or that of the band, sullied further by these accusations.

“We sincerely apologise to anyone who has been caused distress or been affected by any of these events. As a band, we absolutely treasure our fans, we would not be anywhere without them, and we would never want them to feel disrespected or taken advantage of.”

They ask fans to steer clear of “posting rumours and gossip” online and add: “We also ask that you please refrain from attacking the people making these statements via social media – we do not want anyone to feel victimised in any way.”

The statement concludes: “We cannot emphasise enough that serious allegations of this kind should always be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities, and we urge anyone genuinely affected to use those official channels.”

Neck Deep insist their upcoming tour dates, including appearances at next weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals, will go ahead as planned.