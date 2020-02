Neck Deep add further UK shows to 2016 world tour

Neck Deep have added a further run of four UK dates to their 2016 world tour.

The pop punk outfit already have five UK dates scheduled for February as part of the trek, and they’ve added shows in Southampton, Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool for April.

Support on the new dates comes from Creeper and Wstr. Tickets are available on pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday (October 28) via Songkick. General sale starts at 10am on Friday.

NECK DEEP WORLD TOUR 2016

Jan 06: Perth YMCA HQ, Australia (matinee show)

Jan 06: Perth Rosemount Hotel, Australia

Jan 07: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Jan 08: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Jan 09: Sydney Metro, Australia

Jan 10: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Jan 12: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Jan 13: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Jan 14: Melbourne Arrows, Australia

Jan 15: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jan 17: South Gippsland UNIFY Festival, Australia

Jan 20: Tokyo Shibuya The Game, Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Pangea, Japan

Jan 22: Nagoya 3Star, Japan

Jan 23: Tokyo Club Asia, Japan

Jan 26: Kuala Lumpur KL Venue, Malaysia

Jan 27: Singapore Scape Ground Theatre, Singapore

Jan 28: Manila Skydome, Philippines

Feb 01: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 04: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 05: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Feb 06: London Forum, UK

Apr 16: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK (new date)

Apr 18: Newcastle University Student Union, UK (new date)

Apr 19: Leeds Beckett University, UK (new date)

Apr 20: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK (new date)