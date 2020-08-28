Neal Morse releases lyric video for Building A Wall

Neal Morse has released a new lyric video for Building A Wall. it's taken from his upcoming solo progressive rock concept album Sola Gratia, which is released through InsideOut Music on September 11. You can watch the video on full below.

"This song sounds like a political commentary, but really it is not," Morse explans. "I wrote this thinking about the apostle Paul being at Stephen’s trial and also about the wall of separation at that time between the Jews and the Gentiles. Very biblical stuff. But, people can take it however they would like... My thought is that many times we humans desire to divide and separate, but God is looking to join all things together in one with him. How’s that for a quote for a rather heavy rock song! Oh, by the way… I played drums on this one!“

Morse's latest concept album is based on the story of the apostle Paul and sees Morse working with long-time collaborators Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer and Gideon Klein.

Sola Gratia was recorded 'virtually’ in April this year, with Morse explaining: “It’s the first album we have ever made remotely.

“I sent them the basic tracks and asked if they wanted to rearrange things, but they just said, ‘No, it’s great!’ so they just played to it and sent their parts back over. It wasn’t an easy way to make an album, but creating always has its challenges, no matter how you do it.”

Sola Gratia will be released on CD, 2LP/CD, as a limited CD/DVD Digipak featuring a making-of documentary and on digital and streaming platforms. The cover art was created by Thomas Ewerhard.

Pre-order Sola Gratia.