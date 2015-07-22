Neal Morse Band join Cruise To The Edge

The Neal Morse Band have joined Yes’ annual Cruise To The Edge, frontman Morse and drummer Mike Portnoy have confirmed.

They’ll perform a tribute set to Yes bassist Chris Squire, who died earlier this month.

Marillion, Anathema, Bigelf, Caravan, Spock’s Beard, Lifesigns and others line up alongside the host band aboard the Norwegian Pearl in the Caribbean from November 15 to 19.

Portnoy says in a promotional video: “It’s very bittersweet, this Cruise To The Edge, because we’re all very sad about Chris. But we’re going to go there and celebrate his life and career. It’s going to be a great celebration.”

Morse last week revealed details of a five-hour live set.