Neal Morse unveils 5-hour live album

Neal Morse has unveiled a five-hour live package entitled MorseFest 2014: Testimony And One Live.
It features full performances of both classic albums with a band featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, plus a four-piece horn section, six-member backing vocal section, strings and orchestra percussion.
It was recorded in November last year and mixed on the scene by Rich Mouser, who worked on the original studio albums.
Morse says: “We really went all-out this time. I wanted it to be the quintessential presentation and performance of this music. And so it was – and is!”
Portnoy describes the show as “an amazing experience” and adds: “I’m so happy to see this come to fruition. It’s elevated the music to a whole new level.”
MorseFest 2014 is released on August 21 and will be available for pre-order on July 21.
Blu-ray edition tracklist
Disc 1: Night 1 – Testimony Live plus Encores
- The Land of Beginning Again
02. Overture No. 1
03. California Nights
04. Colder in the Sun
05. Sleeping Jesus
06. Interlude
07. The Prince of the Power of the Air
08. The Promise
09. Wasted Life
10. Overture No. 2
11. Break of Day
12. Power in the Air
13. Somber Days
14. Long Story
15. It’s All I Can Do
16. Transformation
17. Ready to Try
18. Sing it high
19. Moving in my Heart
20. I Am Willing
21. In The Middle
22. The Storm Before The Calm
23. Oh, to Feel Him
24. God’s Theme
25. Overture No.3
26. Rejoice
27. Oh Lord My God
28. God’s Theme 2
29. The Land of Beginning Again
30. Jayda
31. Time Has Come
32. Jesus’ Blood
Disc 2: Night 2 – One Live plus Encores
- The Creation
02. The Man’s Gone
03. Nothing To Believe
04. Author Of Confusion
05. The Separated Man
06. Cradle to the Grave
07. Help Me / Spirit and the Flesh
08. King Jesus
09. Father Of Forgiveness
10. Reunion
11. It’s For You
12. Wind At My Back
13. The Light
14. Stranger In Your Soul
15. Documentary: The MorseFest Experience