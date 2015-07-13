Neal Morse unveils 5-hour live album

Neal Morse has unveiled a five-hour live package entitled MorseFest 2014: Testimony And One Live.

It features full performances of both classic albums with a band featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, plus a four-piece horn section, six-member backing vocal section, strings and orchestra percussion.

It was recorded in November last year and mixed on the scene by Rich Mouser, who worked on the original studio albums.

Morse says: “We really went all-out this time. I wanted it to be the quintessential presentation and performance of this music. And so it was – and is!”

Portnoy describes the show as “an amazing experience” and adds: “I’m so happy to see this come to fruition. It’s elevated the music to a whole new level.”

MorseFest 2014 is released on August 21 and will be available for pre-order on July 21.

Blu-ray edition tracklist

Disc 1: Night 1 – Testimony Live plus Encores

The Land of Beginning Again 02. Overture No. 1 03. California Nights 04. Colder in the Sun 05. Sleeping Jesus 06. Interlude 07. The Prince of the Power of the Air 08. The Promise 09. Wasted Life 10. Overture No. 2 11. Break of Day 12. Power in the Air 13. Somber Days 14. Long Story 15. It’s All I Can Do 16. Transformation 17. Ready to Try 18. Sing it high 19. Moving in my Heart 20. I Am Willing 21. In The Middle 22. The Storm Before The Calm 23. Oh, to Feel Him 24. God’s Theme 25. Overture No.3 26. Rejoice 27. Oh Lord My God 28. God’s Theme 2 29. The Land of Beginning Again 30. Jayda 31. Time Has Come 32. Jesus’ Blood

Disc 2: Night 2 – One Live plus Encores