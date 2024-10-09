Neal Morse & The Resonance share video for dark and moody new single Thief

By
( )
published

Neal Morse & The Resonance will release new album No Hill For A Climber in November

Neal Morse &amp; The Resonance
(Image credit: Lev Pippin)

Neal Morse has shared a video for his second single, the dark and moody Thief, from his latest project, Neal Morse & The Resonance, who will release their debut album, No Hill For A Climber, through InsideOut Music on November 8.

The new project features Morse and a selection of local younger musicians, singer  Johnny Bisaha, who handles much of the lead vocal work, Chris Riley (bass), Andre Madatian (guitar), Philip Martin (drums) and Joe Ganzelli (drums).

"Thief had an interesting writing process," Morse explains. "I woke up from a very deep afternoon nap with this idea of people singing ‘thief’ in these high voices and then saying stuff in between. It was really weird. But I thought it might be cool. So I wrote the beginning part and then had no idea where to go.

"I phoned Chris Riley who lives close by and he came over and he had the idea to put in the kind of evil-sounding middle section. The drum beat has a kind of hip-hop feel which was not my idea at all. I had written it with a swing feel, and when Joe Ganzelli came in to do a drum track on it, that was his idea! I think it really makes the song special and different."

The five-track No Hill For A Cimber, which takes its title from a resonant line in Barbara Kingsolver’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Demon Copperhead, also features two epic prog tracks, opener Eternity In Your Eyes and the closing title track, both of which clock in at over 20-minutes, as well as three shorter pieces and is described by Morse as "along the lines of Bridge Across Forever or Spock's Beard’s V."

No Hill For A Cimber will be available as a limited 2CD digipak (including a second disc of instrumentals), standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 2LP and as a digital album. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order No Hill For A Cimber.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.