Ne Obliviscaris stream new album Urn in full

Ne Obliviscaris have released a stream of their new album Urn exclusively with Prog.

The album will launch tomorrow (October 27) but Prog readers can listen to all six tracks now.

Frontman Tim Charles tells Prog: “Every time we head back into the studio it’s simply with the intention of being ourselves and challenging each of us in the band to continue to expand and enhance what we are capable of doing.

“On our new album Urn, it feels like the culmination of all of these years of hard work has come together in a way that is beyond anything we have done before and we are thrilled to present it to you today in full and look forward to sharing it with you live around the world over the coming months!”

The Australian outfit previously revealed the tracks Intra Venus and Urn (Part II) – As Embers Dance In Our Eyes.

Ne Obliviscaris will head out on tour across Australia and New Zealand in February in support of Urn, which is available for pre-order.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the album cover art and tracklist.

Ne Obliviscaris Urn tracklist

Libera (Part I) – Saturnine Spheres Libera (Part II) – Ascent of Burning Moths Intra Venus Eyrie (11:51) Urn (Part I) – And Within The Void We Are Breathless Urn (Part II) – As Embers Dance In Our Eyes

Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand

Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia

Ne Obliviscaris - Urn album review