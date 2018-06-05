Ne Obliviscaris announce North American tour

Prog metal extremists Ne Obliviscaris have announced a North American tour.

The acclaimed Australian band will be joined on the 22-date tour, which kicks off on September 14 in Philadelphia, by Wintersun and their Season Of Mist labelmate Sarah Longfield.

Ne Obliviscaris released their third album, Um, in 2017. The band shared a live video earlier this year for their track Intra Venus, which was filmed in November at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge.







Ne Obliviscaris 2018 North American tour dates:

14 Sep: Philadelphia PA, TLA

15 Sep: Greensboro NC, Blind Tiger

17 Sep: Atlanta GA, The Loft

19 Sep: Dallas TX, GMB&G

20 Sep: San Antonio TX, Alamo City Music Hall

22 Sep: Phoenix AZ, Club Red

23 Sep: Los Angeles CA, Mayan

24 Sep: San Francisco CA, The Regency Ballroom

26 Sep: Seattle WA, Club Sur Rocks

27 Sep: Vancouver BC, The Vogue Theater

29 Sep: Calgary AB, Gateway

30 Sep: Edmonton AB, Starlite

02 Oct: Salt Lake City UT, Metro

03 Oct: Denver CO, Gothic Theater

05 Oct: Minneapolis MN, Skyway Theater

06 Oct: Chicago IL, Bottom Lounge

07 Oct: Detroit MI, Majestic

09 Oct: Toronto ON (CA) Opera House

10 Oct: Montreal QC (CA) Club Soda

12 Oct: Baltimore MD, Baltimore Soundstage

13 Oct: Worcester MA, The Palladium/Rock & Shock

14 Oct: New York NY, Irving Plaza



