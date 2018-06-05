Ne Obliviscaris announce North American tour

Prog metal extremists Ne Obliviscaris have announced a North American tour.
The acclaimed Australian band will be joined on the 22-date tour, which kicks off on September 14 in Philadelphia, by Wintersun and their Season Of Mist labelmate Sarah Longfield.
Ne Obliviscaris released their third album, Um, in 2017. The band shared a live video earlier this year for their track Intra Venus, which was filmed in November at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge.
Ne Obliviscaris 2018 North American tour dates:
14 Sep: Philadelphia PA, TLA
15 Sep: Greensboro NC, Blind Tiger
17 Sep: Atlanta GA, The Loft
19 Sep: Dallas TX, GMB&G
20 Sep: San Antonio TX, Alamo City Music Hall
22 Sep: Phoenix AZ, Club Red
23 Sep: Los Angeles CA, Mayan
24 Sep: San Francisco CA, The Regency Ballroom
26 Sep: Seattle WA, Club Sur Rocks
27 Sep: Vancouver BC, The Vogue Theater
29 Sep: Calgary AB, Gateway
30 Sep: Edmonton AB, Starlite
02 Oct: Salt Lake City UT, Metro
03 Oct: Denver CO, Gothic Theater
05 Oct: Minneapolis MN, Skyway Theater
06 Oct: Chicago IL, Bottom Lounge
07 Oct: Detroit MI, Majestic
09 Oct: Toronto ON (CA) Opera House
10 Oct: Montreal QC (CA) Club Soda
12 Oct: Baltimore MD, Baltimore Soundstage
13 Oct: Worcester MA, The Palladium/Rock & Shock
14 Oct: New York NY, Irving Plaza