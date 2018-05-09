Napalm Death launch video for ferocious new single Standardization

Napalm Death have launched a video for their single Standardization.

The track features on the band’s recently released compilation Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, which features material recorded between 2004-2016.

Vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway says: “Videos I find one of the trickiest mediums to make vibrant and impactful.

“Producer Costin Chioreanu, though, had a lot of stuff from our Roadburn Festival presentation which seemed to fit the music quite nicely and reflect the song's subject matter about the utter despair of a colourless life and desire of more conservative forces for a homogenous world according to gender, sexuality, human habits and, well, generally everything. No thanks!”

Napalm Death are currently on the road across Europe and will play the UK’s Download festival next month. They'll then head out on the road with Slayer, Anthrax and Lamb Of God before a run of shows with Cannibal Corpse in South America.

