Mystery outline Delusion Rain

Mystery will released next album Delusion Rain in November – their first with vocalist Jean Pageau.
He joined the Canadian outfit last year, following the departure of ex-Yes vocalist Benoit David.
Label Unicorn Digital vow the work is a continuation of the band’s “tradition in releasing albums with great production and musicianship.”
Mystery appear at the Summers End festival in Chepstow on October 2-4, alongside The Enid, Pallas, Celestial Fire and others.
Tracklist
- Delusion Rain
- If You See Her
- The Last Glass of Wine
- The Willow Tree
- Wall Street King
- A Song for You