Mystery outline Delusion Rain

By Prog  

First album with Jean Pageau will follow Summers End appearance

Mystery will released next album Delusion Rain in November – their first with vocalist Jean Pageau.

He joined the Canadian outfit last year, following the departure of ex-Yes vocalist Benoit David.

Label Unicorn Digital vow the work is a continuation of the band’s “tradition in releasing albums with great production and musicianship.”

Mystery appear at the Summers End festival in Chepstow on October 2-4, alongside The Enid, Pallas, Celestial Fire and others.

Tracklist

  1. Delusion Rain
  2. If You See Her
  3. The Last Glass of Wine
  4. The Willow Tree
  5. Wall Street King
  6. A Song for You
