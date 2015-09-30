Mystery outline Delusion Rain

Mystery will released next album Delusion Rain in November – their first with vocalist Jean Pageau.

He joined the Canadian outfit last year, following the departure of ex-Yes vocalist Benoit David.

Label Unicorn Digital vow the work is a continuation of the band’s “tradition in releasing albums with great production and musicianship.”

Mystery appear at the Summers End festival in Chepstow on October 2-4, alongside The Enid, Pallas, Celestial Fire and others.

Tracklist