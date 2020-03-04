Myrkur releases brand new song Gudernes Vilje

Danish folk/prog/metal artist Myrkur has streamed the third and final track ahead of the release of her new album Folksange, on which she relinquishes her earlier black metal sound for a refined yet far-reaching evocation of traditional folk, combining songs ancient and new to sublimely resonant effect.

You can listen to Gudernes Vilje (which translates as The Will Of The Gods) in full below.

"I wrote this song about being given the biggest gift in life and then having it taken away from you," she tells Prog. "'Alt går som Gudernes Vilje' means 'Everything goes according to the will of the Gods'. We are only human and some of the biggest most important things in this life, are completely out of our control."

Folksange is released through Relapse Records on March 20. It can be pre-ordered now.