Myrkur returns with new album Folkesange - listen to first single Ella

Myrkur, aka Amalie Bruun, has announced that the follow-up to 2017’s Mareridt will arrive later this year.

Folkesange will launch on March 20 through Relapse Records and is said to relinquish “black metal for a refined yet far-reaching evocation of traditional folk, combining songs ancient and new to sublimely resonant effect.”

To mark the album news, Myrkur has released a video for the lead single titled Ella, which she says is "the result of years of studying, playing and listening to traditional Nordic folk music.”

Myrkur adds: “This is my version of a new folk-song, with roots planted in history and in the past. It is my ode to mankind and our connection with nature – a rite of passage as a woman and a rebirth-ritual in the sea.

“Three years ago I decided to share a video where I performed an old Scandinavian folk-song on the nyckelharpa. After this I realised that I had a strong need to create an album within this universe and that other people also wished to hear this. So I started working on picking out what old songs to reinterpret as well as write my own version of this. Ella is this.”

Myrkur is one of four cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now. The other three covers feature Parkway Drive, Devin Townsend and King Diamond.

1. Ella

2. Fager som en Ros

3. Leaves of Yggdrasil

4. Ramund

5. Tor i Helheim

6. Svea

7. Harpens Kraft

8. Gammelkäring

9. House Carpenter

10. Reiar

11. Gudernes Vilje

12. Vinter