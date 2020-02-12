My Chemical Romance announce additional UK show at The Eden Project

My Chemical Romance have announced they'll be playing an additional UK date at Cornwall nature hub The Eden Project.

The show is part of the centre's ongoing Eden Sessions series, and will take place on June 16 – ahead of the band's string of Milton Keynes shows.

My Chemical Romance were said to be drawn to the location due to The Eden Project's "green credentials and ground-breaking programmes aimed at inspiring and educating people about humanity’s reliance on the natural world".

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, says of the event: “It is incredibly exciting to be able to announce a band of this stature.

"My Chemical Romance playing our stage this summer promises to be a night no-one lucky enough to be here will ever forget.”

Tickets for the Eden Sessions show will set you back £65 plus £6.50 booking fee. They go on sale to Inside Track passholders on February 12 at midday. General sale opens on February 19 at 5pm via the Eden Sessions official site.

My Chemical Romance head out on tour later this year. Their next confirmed show will take place at Download Australia on March 20-21, before they head on to New Zealand on March 25, and then on to Download Japan on March 29. They'll then make their way to Europe in June and the US in September. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Mar 20: Download Festival Melbourne, Australia

Mar 21: Download Festival Sydney, Australia

Mar 25: Auckland Western Springs, New Zealand

Mar 28: Osaka Intex, Japan

Mar 29: Download Festival Tokyo, Japan

Jun 16: Cornwall Eden Project, UK

Jun 18: Milton Keynes Stadium MK, UK

Jun 20: Milton Keynes Stadium MK, UK

Jun 21: Milton Keynes Stadium MK, UK

Jun 23: Dublin Hospital Kilmainham, Ireland

Jul 1: Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 4: Bologna Arena Parco Nord, Italy

Jul 6: Bonn KUNST!RASEN, Germany

Jul 11: Moscow Park Livem, Russia

Sep 09: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 11: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 12: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 14: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 20: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA

Sep 22: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 26: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Sep 29: Houston Toyoto Center, TX

Sep 30: Dallas American Airline Center, TX

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 06: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 08: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 10: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 13: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Oct 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Oct 15: Inglewood The Forum, CA