Muse's spooky You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween video is a horror movie geek's wet dream

Muse have released a 'spooktacular' horror film-inspired video for new single You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween, and movie geeks will have a field day spotting the references to classic fright flicks.

Directed by Tom Teller, and set in a haunted mansion, the video includes visual nods to horror classics such as The Shining, Friday The 13th and Poltergeist, with the faces of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard appearing in framed portraits in the spook-filled property.

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween is the latest single to be lifted from Muse's eighth album, Will Of The People, which is also released today, August 26. Awarding the album a glowing 9 out of 10 rating, Classic Rock magazine hails the collection as "the most visceral condemnation of the global situation that Muse have yet conceived."

Watch the video for You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween below:

Matt Bellamy's band have also released 'official performance videos' of a selection of songs from Will Of The People on their YouTube channel.



Wach the trio play the riff-heavy We Are Fucking Fucked and Queen-esque piano ballad Liberation below:

Tickets for Muse's 2023 Will Of The People UK tour went on sale this morning at 9am.

The Devon trio will play:



May 27: Plymouth Home Park

Jun 20: Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium

Jun 23: Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Jun 25: Milton Keynes Bowl

The band previously announced a set of theatre shows for 2022. They will visit:



Sep 08: Vigo Xacobeo Festival, Spain

Sep 10: Malaga Andalucia Big Festival, Spain

Oct 04: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA, US

Oct 11: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL, US

Oct 14: Toronto The History, Canada

Oct 16: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY, US

Oct 23: Amsterdam Royal Theatre Carre, Netherlands

Oct 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Oct 26: Milan Alcatraz, Italy