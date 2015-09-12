Muse to play ‘in the round’ on tour

Muse have announced the first leg of their 2016 world tour in support of latest album Drones, featuring UK and Europe dates from April to June.

The band have also confirmed they’ll perform from a stage set at the centre of each arena, offering an “in the round” experience for the first time ever.

Drones, Muse’s seventh album, was released in June. Frontman Matt Bellamy admitted he’d had reservations about working with producer Mutt Lange, but soon changed his mind, saying: “He was totally into the concept – he’s the kind of person to get into the mind of the artist and whatever the artist wants.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 16. Further dates are to be announced across Europe and North America in due course.

Apr 05: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Apr 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Apr 11: London O2, UK

Apr 21: London O2, UK

Apr 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 02: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

May 05: Spain Barclaycard Centre, Spain

May 14: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

May 15: Milan Mediolarum Forum, Italy

Jun 04: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Muse's Matt Bellamy on riffs, revolution and bad behaviour