Muse announce three massive arena shows

Muse might have just wrapped up a run of stadium shows in the UK, but they’ve been quick to announce three more for this year.

Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme have today revealed that they’ll play at London’s O2 Arena on September 14 and 15 and at the Birmingham Arena on September 17.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on general sale from 9am this coming Friday (June 14), while a fan club pre-sale will get under way from 1pm tomorrow (June 11).

Before the trio of English shows, Muse have a string of dates scheduled throughout Europe this summer in support of their 2018 album Simulation Theory. They’ll then head to South America for further shows in October.

Prior to the album launch, Muse released a spectacular video for the lead single Something Human.

Speaking about the track, which was co-produced by the band and Rich Costey and mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, frontman Bellamy said: “Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool.”

The striking promo was directed by Lance Drake, who was also onboard for Muse’s video for Dig Down.