Muse announce Simulation Theory world tour

Muse have announced a world tour in support of their upcoming studio album Simulation Theory.

The record will be released this Friday (November 9) and to coincide with its launch, Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme have revealed a total of 36 shows which will take place throughout 2019.

The trio will play dates across North America, the UK, Europe and Russia, kicking off in Houston on February 22 and wrapping up in Madrid on July 26.

Tickets will go on general sale on November 16 at 9am GMT for the UK shows, 10am in Europe and noon local time for all North American shows with the exception on Philadelphia and Phoenix which will be available at 1pm.

In addition, Muse have also revealed that the tour will feature a new Enhanced Experience Package that allows access to an exclusive Mixed Reality pre-show party in association with Microsoft.

Three virtual reality games will be available, while other perks include premium concert ticket, show specific poster, interactive photo experience with props and memorabilia from the band’s latest videos and more.

Find out further details here.

Find a list of all confirmed tour dates below. Further dates will be revealed in due course.

Before the 2019 tour gets under way, Muse will play at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 3 to raise money for The Prince’s Trust.

Muse Simulation Theory World Tour

Feb 22: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 24: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Feb 28: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Mar 02: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 05: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Mar 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Mar 09: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Mar 24: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Mar 26: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Mar 28: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Mar 30: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 31: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Apr 02: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Apr 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

May 26: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 28: Budapest Papp László Sports Arena, Hungary

May 29: Graz Stadthalle Graz, Austria

Jun 01: London Stadium, UK

Jun 08: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jun 15: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Jun 18: Helsinki Suvilahti Open Air, Finland

Jun 22: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 27: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 29: Cologne Rhein Energie Stadion, Germany

Jul 03: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 06: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 09: Marseille Stade Orange Vélodrome, France

Jul 12: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

Jul 16: Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique, France

Jul 20: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 24: Lisobon Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Portugal

Jul 26: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Muse - Simulation Theory

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break it to Me

6. Something Huma

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void