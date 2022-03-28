Muse announce intimate UK charity shows

Prog rock titans Muse have announced a pair of (relatively) intimate London shows to raise money for some very special causes. The trio, usually seen packing out stadiums around the world, will play two shows at the London Eventim Apollo on May 9 and 10.

The first show will benefit the charity War Child to help people affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine and other conflict zones, and Médecins Sans Frontières, another charitable organisation who help to provide vital medicare care for those caught in the Ukraine conflict, as well as those caught in other war zones, epidemics and disasters around the world.

The second show is in support of the 30th anniversary for iconic British street magazine The Big Issue, and will feature support from indie rockers Razorlight.

"We’re honoured to be able to play these shows over two nights for three outstanding organisations," say the band in a statement. "They're out there delivering vital services time after time for the most vulnerable people in society, both in the UK and abroad."

Muse recently unveiled brand new single Compliance and announced that a new studio album, Will Of The People, will emerge on August 26 via Warner Records. The album's first single, Won't Stand Down, was released in January.

"Compliance is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group," singer Matt Bellamy said of the recent single. "Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought.



"We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”