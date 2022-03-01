“FCK PUTIN!”: metal responds to the invasion of Ukraine

A host of international metal and rock bands have spoken out against Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Members of Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer, Disturbed, Kiss, Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy and more have posted messages of support for the Ukrainian people after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of their country.

In an emotional video message posted on Instagram, Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov called on “the people of the civilised world” to unite in stopping Putin’s “barbarism”.

Speaking from his home in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Abdukhanov assured fans that the members of the band who were in the city were safe.

He continued: “We appreciate all our fans worldwide for showing the solidarity with us and our country for opposing the barbarism of war, that was started by Putin, here in Ukraine on the 24th of February.”

Abdukhanov added: “I would like to speak to all of the people of the civilised world, all our fans, all music fans, all metalheads worldwide - no matter where you’re from, especially if you’re from Russia.

“This war cannot be justified by anything, no matter what propaganda says. No one deserves what we're going through now in Ukraine.”

Abdukhanov described how the city’s inhabitants were forced to spend their days and nights in shelters. “They're scared, they don't have proper food, they don’t have enough water. They don‘t have any comfort. Do they deserve this?

“Please spread the word about Putin’s aggression. Together we can stop this.”

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, whose grandparents were born in Ukraine, posted his own message of support: “This is my lineage. This is my history. I’m proud to be half Ukrainian and I’m proud to say that Ukrainians are TOUGH AF…”

In a furious Facebook post, Ukrainian stoner rockers Somali Yacht Club made their anger at the invasion clear.

“It should be clear russia is led by paranoid chauvinistic megalomaniac, who doesn't even try to hide his hatred and disrespect towards us, Ukrainians and our country. Somali Yacht Club always stood against totalitarianism, imperialism and this is our big "FUCK YOU" to fascist tumor called russian federation. Putin has to be stopped.”

In a subsequent post, the band ramped up their fury even further: “Putin and your pathetic minions, we sincerely hope you drown in your own blood.”

Other musicians from outside of the Ukraine condemned the invasion and offered their support on social media.

“My prayers are with Ukraine, it’s a very special country that I’ve visited/worked in many times, made lots of friends & has a special place in my heart,” wrote Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Skyes. I can’t believe this is happening. Please be safe.”

“Please be safe - we love you guys. I know we have an amazing fan base in both Russia and Ukraine and I’m sending you all strength,” said Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Glutz.

Her predecessor, former Arch Enemy singer Angela Gossow, also paid tribute: “My heart goes out to #ukraine and all our friends there. Take good care of yourselves and your children. What a tragedy in human history :-(”

Disturbed’s David Draiman offered a blunter message: “FCK PUTIN”

Russian deathcore outfit Slaughter To Prevail criticised the invasion in a Facebook post.

The Yekaterinburg band wrote: “No to war! Our band has nothing to do with politics, we do not take sides. We are for all peaceful inhabitants of this world and for world peace. We do not accept ANY military action. We wish all of you and your loved ones, relatives and friends to stay safe and hope this nightmare ends as soon as possible."

Elsewhere, Dee Snider shot back at a fan who criticised him for backing Ukrainians who used Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It as a rallying cry while not condoning the use of the same song by anti-maskers.

"My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA,” wrote Snider on Twitter.

When one follower pointed out that he refused to let anti-maskers use the same song, Snider clapped back: "People are asking me why I endorsed the use of We’re Not Gonna Take It for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers.

"Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

While we are living our everyday blessed lives, the people of Ukraine are fighting for theirs against overwhelming odds.We are watching in real time as families are decimated and a country is battered. There's a dark cloud over us all who are powerless today to help. I will pray. pic.twitter.com/btJJLEGa8EFebruary 25, 2022 See more

I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using "We're Not Gonna Take It" as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIAFebruary 26, 2022 See more