Muse tease Psycho in studio update

Muse have issued another teaser clip from the studio where they’re recording their seventh album.

The video shows drummer Dominic Howard listening to a mix of a track called Psycho. Muse have not yet given full details or a release date for the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law, which bassist Chris Wolstenholme has confirmed will be called Drones.

Accompanying the video is a caption which reads: “Mixing #psycho to a very tight deadline #MuseDrones.”

The sessions are being helmed by AC/DC and Def Leppard producer Mutt Lange.

Muse headline this year’s Download festival at Doninton on June 12-14.