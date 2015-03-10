Trending

Muse tease Psycho in studio update

By News  

Clip shows drummer Dom Howard listening to track from 7th album

Muse have issued another teaser clip from the studio where they’re recording their seventh album.

The video shows drummer Dominic Howard listening to a mix of a track called Psycho. Muse have not yet given full details or a release date for the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law, which bassist Chris Wolstenholme has confirmed will be called Drones.

Accompanying the video is a caption which reads: “Mixing #psycho to a very tight deadline #MuseDrones.”

The sessions are being helmed by AC/DC and Def Leppard producer Mutt Lange.

Muse headline this year’s Download festival at Doninton on June 12-14.

