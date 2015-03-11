Murdock premiere new video for Erk

The very noisy Irish hardcore mob Murdock are premiering their new video for Erk with Metal Hammer.

Speaking about the new single, guitarist and vocalist Aidan Cunningham says Erk is about “this idea I have that, the higher your viewpoint, the harder it is to see the invisible lines that divide us all. Borders, religions, racism or even just indifference to someone who is not like you, the further up you are, looking down at the world, you realise that all these borders are in our heads. We are all just atoms that don’t exist anyway…”

