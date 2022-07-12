Ms Amy Birks confirms London support act and new Beatrix Players line-up

Ms Amy Birks will headline London's Green Note venue on July 19 with support from That Joe Payne

Ms Amy Birks has confirmed that That Joe Payne will be the support act when she headlines London's Green Note venue on July 19. Birks will be performing with her trio on a set of songs from the Beatrix Players' Magnified, plus a selection from her latest album, In Our Souls and debut, All That I Am & All That I Was.

A the same time she's released a video of the highlights of her In Our Souls album launch show which took place at The Kings Hall in Stoke on Trent last month, which you can watch below. Birks also reveals she's reactivated Beatrix Players, the band she won the Limelight Award at the 2017 progressive Music Awards.

"So happy to be playing again and to be back at the Green Note, which is a venue that I'm very fond of as there's always a lovely atmosphere," says Birks. "I'll be joined this time by Oliver Day and Tom Manning, both on guitar. We'll be playing a mixture of songs from my two solo records and a selection from Beatrix Players' Magnified. The wonderful Joe Payne will also be joining to open up the night!

"The video is a sneak preview of the new Beatrix Players line-up. As well as Tom and Oliver (Guitars), John Hackett (Flute), Andrew Booker (Drums), Kyle Welch (Bass) and Jane Fenton (Cello) have all joined, along with Helena Dove, so it's great to not only get the original trio back together, but to look forward to live dates with a much fuller sound. I cannot wait!"

Ms. Amy Birks has previously released a video for In Our Souls.

Get tickets.

