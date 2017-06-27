Mr Big announce UK and European tour

Mr Big have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

They’ve lined up the dates in support of their new album Defying Gravity which will be released on July 7 via Frontiers Music and confirmed that The Answer and Faster Pussycat will support.

The follow-up to 2014’s …The Stories We Could Tell sees vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey work once again with producer Kevin Elson.

He was behind the desk for Mr Big’s 1989 self-titled debut, 1991’s Lean Into It and 1993’s Bump Ahead.

Defying Gravity was recorded in just six days at Ocean Studios in Burbank, California – and Sheehan revealed the quick-fire pace of the sessions gives the album an edge.

He says: “I like recording with a sense of urgency. Put a mic in front of us, roll tape, and that should sound like what you’re hearing from us live. When you can create that kind of pressure in the studio in a short amount of time, it makes for better songs – and better performances.”

The European dates will come after the band’s previously announced shows in the US and South America. Find a full list of Mr Big’s tour dates below, with the newly announced concerts highlighted in bold.

Jun 06: Warrendale Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, PA

Jun 07: Newton The Newton Theatre, NJ

Jun 09: Uncasville The Wolf Den, CT

Jun 10: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY

Jun 12: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Jun 14: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Jun 16: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Jun 17: Houston Scout Var, TX

Jun 23: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Jun 24: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Aug 17: Manaus Porao Do Alemao, Brazil

Aug 19: Sao Paulo Tom Brasil, Brazil

Aug 20: Belo Horizonte Music Hall, Brazil

Aug 22: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

Oct 26: Hamburg Markthale, Germany

Oct 27: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Oct 29: Colgne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 31: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Nov 01: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Nov 03: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Nov 04: Elsingnore Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

Nov 07: Pratteln Z7 Konzerfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 12: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Newcastle Northumbria Institute, UK

Nov 19: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow ABC, UK

Nov 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun, UK

Mr Big Defying Gravity tracklist

Open Your Eyes Defying Gravity Everybody Needs A Little Trouble Damn I’m In Love Again Mean To Me Nothing Bad (Bout Feeling Good) Forever And Back She’s All Coming Back To Me Now 1992 Nothing At All Be Kind

Watch Mr Big video for Everybody Needs A Little Trouble