Motorhead slot machine showcased in new video

A trailer for a digital Motorhead slot machine launching this year in memory of late frontman Lemmy has been released.

The clip shared by gaming company NetEnt shows footage of Motorhead performing alongside a demo of the game. It’ll be made available at online casinos from September.

Gabbi Landdorf, NetEnt’s global merchandising services manager, says: “The Motorhead brand is synonymous with high-octane music and has one of the last real iconic logos in music.

“Ace of Spades, which will be included as a soundtrack, couldn’t be a better theme song to this style of gaming and we hope not only fans, but the gaming public will appreciate the fantastic game mechanics that NetEnt are producing.”

NetEnt’s Simon Hammon said: “Motorhead will form a great addition to our NetEnt Rocks series of games. NetEnt will make a game the band will be proud of by creating a fast-paced slot machine that is in tune with the energy and passion of the music.”

The slot machine will feature a soundtrack with the band’s most popular songs and bonus features which reference Motorhead’s music.

The game joins Jimi Hendrix and Guns N’ Roses in the rock-themed roster produced by the firm.

In his final days, the poker videogame which Lemmy regularly played at the Sunset Strip’s Rainbow Bar And Grill was rumoured to have been brought into his home.

The singer passed away from an aggressive form of cancer at his Los Angeles home last December at the age of 70.

In other Lemmy-related news, Derbyshire festival Bloodstock are set to unveil a pair of bespoke Lemmy bass guitars at the Rock And Metal Gallery this weekend. Event boss Paul Raymond Gregory has also hand-painted a lifelike representation of the late rockstar, which will be placed in the Lemmy bar over the weekend.

Lemmy And Motörhead: Simply Irreplaceable